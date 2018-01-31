CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A grand jury has declined to bring any charges against the Dallas police officers who were responsible for the death of a sniper who had killed five other police officers during a downtown rally.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that investigators presented their findings to a grand jury more than a year after the July 2016 attack. “The grand jury returned a no bill. All evidence related to this case has been returned to the Dallas Police Department,” district attorney Faith Johnson said.

gettyimages 545481720 master1 Officers Who Killed Dallas Police Ambush Sniper Will Not Face Charges

Police in Dallas work near the scene where 12 officers were shot and five died on July 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The decision appears to conclude the investigation, which began shortly after gunman Micah Johnson fatally shot the officers. Micah Johnson later was killed by a robot that was carrying explosives — a first for any U.S. law enforcement agency. Ballistic reports, transcripts of police negotiations with Johnson, and other evidence has been withheld.

johnson2 Officers Who Killed Dallas Police Ambush Sniper Will Not Face Charges

Micah Johnson

Micah Johnson killed four Dallas police officers and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officer on that night. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of those who lost their lives that night, the officers who were injured, and all of the men and women who courageously put themselves into harm’s way,” Faith Johnson added, “all in an effort to protect our community.”

A statement from the Dallas Police Department said, “Our community will never forget the tragedy of July 7, 2016 and the impact it has had on all of us. We are pleased with the outcome of this investigation and we hope to continue to move forward with the healing process.”

