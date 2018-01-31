TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police say a Northeast Texas woman has died after being struck by an apparent stray bullet in gunfire blamed on a fight involving about 20 juveniles.
Police in Texarkana, Texas, say 23-year-old Kaitlin Lee was shot in the head and died Wednesday.
Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn says investigators don’t believe the Texarkana woman, who died at a hospital, was part of Tuesday night’s disturbance.
Police received a 911 call about juveniles fighting on a neighborhood street, shots fired and suspects fleeing.
Officers were responding when a second 911 call came in about a woman found wounded in an alley about 150 feet from scene.
Vaughn says police aren’t sure Lee was nearby and that she was likely struck by a stray bullet.
No one has been arrested.
