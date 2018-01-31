CBS 11personal cell phone 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
Filed Under:David Fuss, David Mueller, Delta Radio, DJ, Local TV, Mississippi, Music, radio, Taylor Swift

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – The man fired from his radio DJ job for groping superstar Taylor Swift has been hired by a Mississippi radio station.

The Washington Post quotes Delta Radio CEO David Fuss as saying he believes David Mueller’s side of the story.

A federal jury determined that Mueller assaulted and battered Swift by grabbing her under her skirt as they posed for a photo. Mueller, who uses the last name “Jackson” on air, still denies that. He began co-hosting the “Jackson and Jonbob” show on Monday.

Mueller’s hiring comes as the #MeToo movement draws attention to sexual assault and harassment.

Fuss says Mueller sounds good on air, but allows that his decision also was “maybe a tiny bit” about publicity.

Neither party has responded to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

