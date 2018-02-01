TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The first sale of state-sanctioned medical marijuana happened Thursday morning.
It was delivered to a 6-year-old girl in Central Texas with intractable epilepsy.
The sale was made by Knox Medical, one of three companies now licensed by the state to dispense cannabis.
To legally purchase medical marijuana in Texas, the patient must have a prescription approved by two neurologists on the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT).
Only two of 17 doctors currently registered are in North Texas. Click here for the complete list.
Growers are harvesting cannabis for sale in the small city of Schulenburg in Fayette County.
The Compassionate Use Act in 2015 legalized the purchase and use of low THC cannabis oil by Texas patients with intractable epilepsy through a state program. It has taken 2 1/2 years for the first sale to take place.