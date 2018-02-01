COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and nationwide are up this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 4 cents this week to reach $2.37. Gasoline prices across the country increased 3 cents to reach an average $2.59 per gallon.
The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.30 per gallon. Drivers in Midland and Odessa face the state’s highest gasoline prices at an average $2.55 per gallon.
AAA experts say crude oil has been selling for higher rates the past few months and those market prices are now trickling down to consumers.
