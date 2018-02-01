CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:Astronaut, Columbia, Columbia disaster, Kalpana Chawla, Local TV, nasa, Space Shuttle, UT Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS11) – Fifteen years ago today, the space shuttle Columbia exploded over Texas. All seven astronauts on board were killed, including one with ties to North Texas.

Kalpana Chawla was born in India; but, earned her Master’s Degree at the University of Texas at Arlington.

screen shot 2018 02 01 at 6 07 21 pm 15 Years Since Columbia Disaster UT Arlington Remembers Kalpana Chawla: One Of Their Own

Kalpana Chawla – Columbia astronaut who graduated from UT Arlington (UTA)

Professor Don Wilson was a teacher and mentor.

“Really sad,” says Wilson, who is also the Associate Chair of the university’s Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering Department. “Such a really nice person… pleasant to be around, very motivated; but, very friendly.”

Wilson says he had been invited to watch Chawla’s first launch aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia and it was a very proud moment. When a stomach bug kept him grounded during Columbia’s final trip, he thought he’d catch it all on TV.

“I saw it fly over, heard the boom,” says Wilson. “At the time, [I] just thought it was a sonic boom.”

But, he now knows that what he was hearing was the Columbia exploding upon reentry. The debris field was spread over hundreds of miles– from south of Fort Worth to North East Texas.

“It was such a tragedy,” says UTA Architecture student Nate Ward. “I remember I was in third grade when it happened.”

Ward admits to nursing those little boy dreams of becoming an astronaut before settling on architecture. Today, he’s in college and brought a bouquet of yellow flowers to the Kalpana Chawla memorial in the university’s engineering building.

“I really wanted to remember her since she gave so much,” says Ward. “She gave her life, the least we can do is remember her.”

The memorial was erected in 2010 and includes pictures, a flight suit and a flag that flew over the Johnson Space Center during the memorial to the fallen crew. Chawla’s husband, also a UTA graduate, donated the items to the memorial.

“Even seeing her name around campus in little spaces reminds me of the big things that she accomplished,” says Ward. “Makes me proud of my future here at UTA.”

“We’ve had a number of students– particularly from India– who come here to enter our graduate program,” says Professor Wilson, “and the reason they give is ‘this is where KC went to school’, and that’s why they’re here.”

Professor Wilson says Chawla loved to motivate young people to pursue science careers. So it is only fitting that 15 years after her death, her life is doing just that.

“Huge dreams,” says Ward. “The sky is not the limit.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch