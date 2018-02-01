CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
(credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

SEYMOUR, Conn. (AP) — Students at a Connecticut high school are recording higher grades and more focus in the classroom since the school instituted a blanket ban on cellphone use.

Seymour High School Principal Jim Freund said the school banned cellphones Dec. 11 following instances of “mean spirited behavior” through text messages and social media.

Students are only allowed to use their phones at the teacher’s instruction or while using a classroom app.

Students opposed the ban at first, according to Freund. Now, he said students are improving their communication skills and test scores have also increased.

Freund said staff immediately noticed a difference with how students interacted with each other in the cafeteria.

“I’ve had students come to me and say, ‘you know I’ve never gotten so much homework done before,'” Freund said.

Student Sukhman Singh told a Connecticut television station he didn’t realize how much of a distraction cellphones had become.

“In class it’s a lot easier for the teacher to teach and for me to learn,” he said.

Freund says research shows banning cellphones has the same effect on test scores as adding five days to the school year.

