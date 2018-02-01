CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Big 12, Gary Patterson, Horned Frogs, Kolby Listenbee, lawsuit, Local TV, playing hurt, TCU

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former TCU Horned Frog wide receiver Kolby Listenbee is seeking more than $1 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Dallas Thursday.

Listenbee claims he was forced to practice and play even though he got hurt during a game against SMU in 2015.

tcu2 Former TCU Football Player Files Lawsuit Against University, Big 12 And Head Coach

Wide receiver Kolby Listenbee #7 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after pulling in a touchdown pass over running back Nick Leach #27 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The Arlington Bowie High graduate says he was in extreme paid and less than a month later, he says he played in a game against Kansas State.

Listenbee accuses the coaching staff, including head coach Gary Patterson and former offensive coordinator Doug Meacham of harassing him and threatening to kick him off the team and out of TCU if he didn’t play.

TCU released the following statement on the lawsuit Thursday afternoon:

“As a practice, Texas Christian University does not comment on the specifics of pending litigation. However, TCU takes tremendous pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries.”

Listenbee was also an All-America sprinter on the TCU track team and was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills in 2016.  He signed a contract last month with the Indianapolis Colts.

