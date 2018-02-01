DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former TCU Horned Frog wide receiver Kolby Listenbee is seeking more than $1 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Dallas Thursday.
Listenbee claims he was forced to practice and play even though he got hurt during a game against SMU in 2015.
The Arlington Bowie High graduate says he was in extreme paid and less than a month later, he says he played in a game against Kansas State.
Listenbee accuses the coaching staff, including head coach Gary Patterson and former offensive coordinator Doug Meacham of harassing him and threatening to kick him off the team and out of TCU if he didn’t play.
TCU released the following statement on the lawsuit Thursday afternoon:
“As a practice, Texas Christian University does not comment on the specifics of pending litigation. However, TCU takes tremendous pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries.”
Listenbee was also an All-America sprinter on the TCU track team and was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills in 2016. He signed a contract last month with the Indianapolis Colts.