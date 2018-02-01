CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:High School Sports, Realignment, Texas High School Sports, UIL

DALLAS (KRLD) – It’s like a gigantic puzzle the University Interscholastic League has to put together every two years – district realignment for Texas high school sports.

The new set-up released today included one major change that had previously been announced. Class 5A has now been divided into two divisions for football.

KRLD’s Cameron Fairchild discussed some of the changes with Sportsday High School Editor Michael Florek.

One of the biggest surprises in the realignment came in District 3-6A where San Angelo Central was included with Tarrant County schools Euless Trinity, Hurst L.D. Bell, Haltom & North Richland Hills Richland. The other schools included in the seven-school district are Weatherford and Abilene. Because of this pairing, those schools in Tarrant County will be traveling well over 200 miles one way when they play in San Angelo.  In contrast, San Angelo will be forced to travel that same mileage for over half of their away contests.

Fairchild also spoke with UIL Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Elza on Thursday about why realignment is such a big deal. You can hear that interview in the audio above.

See the realignment for all classes right here.

