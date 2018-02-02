FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the 2017 homicide of a 1-year-old boy.
Police say Derrick Pete Silva was arrested Feb. 1 for capital murder of a person under the age of 10. His victim, police say, was a child named Armando Soto.
The boy’s mother told police Silva would tell her son not to cry “like a little bitch” and that if he continued to cry, Silva would have his “pee pee” chopped off.
Silva eventually admitted to police that he was frustrated with the crying 19-month old. He went into the boy’s room and punched the baby twice, “really hard on the back of his head,” according to the arrest affidavit, then left to go watch TV to “calm down.”
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office says the child died at the hospital on Nov. 21, 2017. They say he died from blunt force injuries of the head.
Silva is in jail on a $100,000 bond.
