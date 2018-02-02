PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog foresees no early end to winter.
Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers announced Friday the weather prognosticator saw his shadow.
Legend has it if the furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, Groundhog Day, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If he hadn’t seen his shadow, the prediction would have been for an early spring.
Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
Spectators bundled up and bopped to music amid the camp and kitsch with the temperature around 11 degrees.
Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.
Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley said, “He’s been on the job for more than 130 years and is the nation’s favorite furry weather forecaster.”
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)