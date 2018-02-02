DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – It’s been a long wait but we finally have official confirmation from the NBA … Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend.
Mavs fans have been watching Smith Jr. throw down basketballs all season long, and now fans from the other 29 teams will get to see it for themselves.
The high-flying rookie point guard had reportedly accepted an invitation to participate in the contest nearly two weeks ago, however, Smith Jr. denied the report on social media.
Joining Smith in the competition will be Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, Indiana’s Victor Oladipo and Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr.
It’ll be a busy weekend for the rookie guard as he will participate in the NBA’s Rookie-Sophomore game on Friday, February 16 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The dunk contest takes place the following evening, with the All-Star game wrapping up the weekend of events on Sunday, February 18.
Dallas selected Smith Jr. with the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The North Carolina State product is averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebound per game.
Michael Finley was the last Maverick to compete in the dunk contest back in 1997.