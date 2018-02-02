CBS 11(credit: AP Graphics) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
By Steve Pickett
Filed Under:Amazon, Dallas, Gay, Gay Rights, gay-friendly, HQ2, LGBT, Local TV, No Gay? No Way!, North Texas

DALLAS (CBS11) – No Gay? No Way!

That’s the name of a politico-business campaigned carved by a national gay rights group.

The group lists Dallas and Austin in a group of cities that should be eliminated from consideration by Amazon.

Amazon recently announced a slate of finalist cities for the company’s planned second national headquarters, known as HQ2. But No Gay? No Way! says Texas’ prohibition against discrimination does not include individuals based on sexual orientation. “It is shocking that Amazon would consider locating HQ2 with its over 50,000 employees in a state that doesn’t protect LGBT people or their families,” the advocacy group posted Friday.

“Any suggestion that we’re not LGBT-friendly is simply false,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said, in response to the call to remove Dallas from Amazon HQ contention. Rawlings and others acknowledge Texas offers no civil protections for victims of discrimination based on sexual orientation. Dallas’ Unlawful Discriminatory Practices Relating to Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression rule covers unlawful employment practices, unlawful public accommodation practices, and unlawful housing practices.

The President of the North Texas Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgendered Chamber of Commerce says the LGBT community in North Texas is big and welcoming of everybody. “North Texas is a great place to be Gay, and Amazon should know how inclusive the North Texas is,”Tony Vedda said Friday.

Vedda said the No Gay? No Way! campaign may be advocating for greater change and tolerance statewide, but the Amazon selection process should not penalize North Texas over the gay rights debate.

“We represent 300 businesses in the GLBT Chamber and Amazon can only help us become more inclusive, he said.

