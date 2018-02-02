FRISCO, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – Ibi and Kemi Ajayi can only say “God has a plan and Jay is seeing it through.” They can still remember their son, Jay Ajayi, setting records at Frisco Liberty High School.

He was also a finalist for the Landry Award before heading to Boise State and getting drafted in the 5th round in 2015.

That’s not nearly what defines him as he takes the field for the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Long before he was a star running back, Jay was the kid who according to his dad “could read the newspaper at age 3.” He was a stellar student and a joyous spirit. Always the underdog, that’s why he runs so hard to this day.

With his parents headed to Minneapolis to see him on football’s biggest stage, they’re taking some advice for Jay with them. His mom, Kemi, will tell him to “be explosive.” His dad, Ibi, will tell him to “leave it all on the field.”

Jay’s parents were born in Nigeria. He was born in England. The family moved to North Texas when he was 8-years-old. Little did they know the American sport of football would carry him to such great heights.

They hope Jay’s story is inspiration for others who come behind him… that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.