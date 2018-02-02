CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Larry Nassar, Local TV, sexual abuse scandal, USA Gymnastics, Valeri Liukin

PLANO, Texas (AP) –  The coordinator of the women’s national team for USA Gymnastics has stepped down, the latest departure to rock the embattled organization in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal centered on former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Valeri Liukin made the announcement on Friday, less than 18 months after taking over for Martha Karolyi in September 2016.

gettyimages 82358439 Liukin Steps Down As US Womens Gymnastics Team Coordinator

United States’ Nastia Liukin is huged by her father and coach, Valeri Liukin (L) after the women’s individual all-around final of the artistic gymnastics event of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing on August 15, 2008. United States’ Nastia Liukin won the gold, her compatriot Shawn Johnson the silver and China’s Yilin Yang the bronze. AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images)

Liukin said in a statement that while he wanted to help turn the program around, “the present climate causes me, and more importantly my family, far too much stress, difficulty and uncertainty.”

USA Gymnastics thanked for “for his dedication and contributions to the sport of gymnastics” and said it will begin the search for his replacement immediately. Liukin’s decision came just days after the USA Gymnastics board of directors stepped down under pressure from the United States Olympic committee.

The USOC announced Friday it hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into decades-long abuse by Nassar, a longtime doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University who is awaiting sentencing for assault charges against athletes at a Michigan gym. Nassar has already been sentenced to up to 175 years in prison on similar charges in a separate case completed last week and was previously sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Dozens of women have filed civil lawsuits against Nassar and USA Gymnastics, with at least one lawsuit also naming Bela and Martha Karolyi as co-defendants. Liukin has not been named as a co-defendant in any of the pending litigation.

Liukin, a four-time Olympic medalist while competing for the Soviet Union, is the father of 2008 Olympic all-around champion Nastia Liukin. He is the longtime owner of World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Texas and served as the elite development coordinator for USA

Gymnastics from 2013 until taking over for Karolyi shortly after the 2016 Olympics.

Liukin says it’s time for him to move in a different direction right now, but he will still support and encourage athletes and coaches from a different vantage point.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch