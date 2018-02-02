CBS 11W.E.B. Du Bois (Dept. of Education/Twitter) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – A 22-year-old woman was listed on California’s missing persons database and was eventually “found” on the TV show “The Bachelor” two months after being reported missing.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Rebekah Martinez, also known on the show as “Bekah M,” was reported missing on November 18, 2017 by her mother. Her mother told deputies that she had last talked to her daughter on a friend’s cell phone six days earlier.

Her mother said Martinez told her that she was going to work on a marijuana farm and would see her in about a week.

According to officials, Martinez’s mother told deputies her daughter was doing well a month later, but because deputies were unable to speak to the 22-year-old, her name remained in the missing persons database.

SF Gate reports Martinez’s photo appeared in a local newspaper article regarding missing persons. The article prompted a local woman to call authorities to say she saw the 22-year-old on “The Bachelor.”

Martinez is listed on the show’s website as a nanny from Fresno. She has been active on Twitter and Instagram where she has large followings.

On Friday, she appeared to poke fun at her mother in a tweet related to the incident.

The sheriff’s office was able to speak to Martinez to confirm she was doing okay.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said Martinez told a deputy that she was working on a marijuana farm during the time of her reported disappearance.

