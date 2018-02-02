CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – An attack inside a Los Angeles nail salon was caught on surveillance camera as sisters fought off a carjacker.

The attack started after the suspect followed the two sisters into Bio Laque Nails in Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

When inside, the suspect hit a salon employee and then turned on the sisters.

Surveillance video shows the man punching the two women, who were at the salon to get manicures. They were able to fight back and bashed the man in the head with furniture.

Employees from a neighboring business were called to help apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Gustavo Aranada. He was a suspect in a carjacking that took place the same morning.

Comments
  1. Bill Boyer says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Got his butt handed to him by a couple of old ladies. I think I’d give up my live of crime after that. He’ll be the laughing stock of jail.

