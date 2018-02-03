DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy was injured early Saturday morning after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her squad car.
The deputy was helping a stranded motorist at around 1:40 a.m. on southbound I-35E and Walnut Hill by providing traffic control.
Just after 2:15 a.m., as the stranded vehicle was being towed, a black Mercedes SUV struck the tow truck, the stranded vehicle and the deputy’s squad car.
Authorities say the impact caused the squad car to knock into the deputy, throwing her over the guardrail.
According to authorities, the Mercedes SUV fled the scene but was caught a short time later near southbound I-35E and Harry Hines Blvd. by responding Dallas County sheriff’s deputies.
The 51-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody for intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury. His identity was not yet been released.
The deputy was transported by Dallas Fire-Rescue to Parkland Hospital in stable condition. The deputy was later released and is now resting at home.