(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say officers are responding to a call regarding a father shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in the stomach.
Police are at the scene of the shooting call in the 6000 block of Deck House Road.
According to police, the call stated a female and her boyfriend were fighting when the father of the female came out and shot the boyfriend in the stomach.
There is no word yet on the boyfriend’s condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated.