DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect in the murder of a Dallas woman was arrested in California, police say.
Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Brandon Sampson, was wanted for the murder of Jacqueline Hughes, who disappeared around Christmas and whose body was found last month.
According to Dallas police, Sampson was arrested in California and that a missing Fort Worth woman, Jasmine Adams, was also found with him.
Adams was found unharmed and in safe condition.
Police have not released further details on where or how Sampson was found in California.