LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBSNEWS) – A gym teacher in Colorado has been accused of assaulting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, authorities said. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the incident, CBS Denver reports.
Karen Smith was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the alleged incident at the Angevine Middle School in Lafayette, Colorado. The city’s police department said officers responded to the incident around noon Thursday.
The school’s principal, Mike Medina, sent a letter home to parents Thursday evening notifying them there had been an “incident” involving Smith but said he could not elaborate.
It’s the practice of the school district to allow students to stand or sit during the pledge, district spokesperson Randy Barber told the Denver Post.
A parent waiting to pick her child up at Angevine Friday afternoon told CBS Denver that her daughter knows Smith as a “strict” teacher but has never had an issue.