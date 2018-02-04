DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into an Uber early Sunday morning, injuring the driver and four passengers.
According to police, at around 2:15 a.m., the Uber driver and four passengers were traveling along westbound 500 West Twelfth Street and entered the intersection of South Llewellyn. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Francisco Torralba-Perez, was traveling on southbound S. Llewellyn and struck the right passenger side of the Uber driver’s vehicle.
The Uber driver and the four passengers were transported to Methodist Central and Baylor Hospital. Three of the passengers suffered internal injuries and broken bones, according to police.
Torralba-Perez was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for intoxication assault.