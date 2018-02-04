DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a suspect entered a police parking lot and smashed 12 squad cars with a sledgehammer Sunday morning.
According to police, the suspect entered the Central Patrol parking lot through the gate at the City Detention Center. The suspect smashed about 12 marked squad cars.
The suspect was arrested and transported to Lew Sterrett Jail. The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Gregory Simpson.
The Dallas Police Association commented on the situation, saying “these parking lots need to be secure!” in a tweet.