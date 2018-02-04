CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Bartolo Colón, minor league, spring training, Texas Rangers
gettyimages 854380494 e1517784660346 Rangers Sign RHP Bartolo Colon To Minor League Deal

Starting pitcher Bartolo Colon #40 of the Minnesota Twins pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 26, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed 44-year-old Bartolo Colon to a minor league contract and invited the pitcher to big league spring training.

The Rangers announced the move Sunday.

Colon was a combined 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts for Atlanta and Minnesota last season. He was released by the Braves on July, then signed with the Twins and went 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 15 starts for them.

Colon has 240 career victories in 20 seasons with 10 different teams, including the Montreal Expos. The portly right-hander has posted 21 career wins against Texas, the most by any pitcher.

A four-time All-Star, he won the 2005 AL Cy Young Award with the Angels.

Texas was 78-84 last year. Rangers pitchers and catchers are set to hold their first spring workout Feb. 15 in Surprise, Arizona.

