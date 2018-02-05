DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas mom Nakia Franklin wrapped her weekly laundry duties just before noon Monday inside the Pro Wash & Dry in Northeast Dallas’ Lake Highlands neighborhood. Her detergent of choice is rarely a topic of conversation, but a day after the Super Bowl, she unveiled her Super Bowl commercial favorites, as fast as she folded her laundry.

“I remember the Tide (detergent) one. A pretty good commercial, but I use Gain. My favorite ad was the Doritos commercial,” said Franklin.

Throughout the nation, people chimed in on social media sites, emailed friends and debated with co-workers about the blitz of million dollar TV ads that have become as eye catching as the game for some.

“Success is gauged on awareness and talkability, the excitement on social media the following day”, advertising executive Hugh Boyle said. Boyle leads TracyLocke, headquartered in Downtown Dallas. From entertainers auditioning for the Amazon Alexa voice talent, to citizens panicking over the lack of chips for Mexico Avocado guacamole, the marketing of food, drink, cars and phones hit a fever pitch on Super Bowl Sunday.

Boyle pointed to two ad campaigns that he defined as tops: Jeep and Tide. The commercials used different styles that generated three characteristics needed: Talk-ability, credibility and simplicity. He was extremely impressed with the series of Jeep ads that highlighted the vehicle over everything else. “What it does magnificently is letting the product do the talking,” Boyle said.

At SMU, students from the Temerlin Advertising Program used the Super Bowl commercials as part of a full day of study. Lecturer Amber Benson led students through video excerpts of various ads broadcast Sunday night. She told students some of the ads are not geared to market a product to consumers. Instead, several companies carved ads meant to elicit a feeling from the audience.

“It’s not always selling the product. Sometimes it’s selling the brand itself or an idea,” she explained.