WATCH NOW: Fort Worth Police Are Chasing A Suspect Into Dallas County
Filed Under:All-Star Game, All-Star Weekend, Donovan Mitchell, Slam Dunk Contest, Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell will compete in the Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles after Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon left because of a hip injury.

gettyimages 856843556 Jazz Rookie Donovan Mitchell To Compete In Slam Dunk Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 2: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz gives a thumbs up to the bench in the first half of their preseason game against the Sydney Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 2, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Mitchell will play in the Rising Stars Challenge, but will no longer take part in the Skills Challenge. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder out of Louisville was the No. 13 overall pick and leads the Jazz with 19.7 points per game. He tops all rookies in points and 3-pointers made (115).

Mitchell has been one of the biggest surprises of the class. He’s in the running for Rookie of the Year.

Mitchell will join Indiana guard Victor Oladipo, Los Angeles Lakers center Larry Nance Jr. and Dallas rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. in the dunk contest.

