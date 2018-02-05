CBS 11(credit: KTVT/KTXA) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones […]
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Detroit Lions Head Coach, Matt Patricia, New England Patriots, NFL

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Lions have hired Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots as their coach.

502110896 Lions Hire Matt Patricia As Coach, Eyeing The Patriot Way

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 13: Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots watches the action on the sidelines during their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The expected hiring of the defensive coordinator comes a day after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Lions general manager Bob Quinn made the move Monday, reuniting with someone he worked with in New England for more than a decade.

Patricia was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator for six seasons, ending with a Super Bowl loss in which his unit gave up 41 points and 538 yards.

He was on Bill Belichick’s staff for 14 seasons, overlapping with Quinn for many years. Quinn was a part of the Patriots’ personnel department for 16 years before Detroit gave him his first shot to be an NFL GM.

Patricia cuts a distinctive figure on the sideline, with a bushy beard, backward ball cap and a pencil above his right ear.

