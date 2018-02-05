CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:New England Patriots, NFL, Nielsen, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl, Super Bowl Ratings

NEW YORK (AP) – An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the smallest audience for television’s biggest yearly event since 2009.

Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz #86 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nick Foles (Photo Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Nielsen company says viewership was down from last year’s audience of 111.3 million. The all-time record for Super Bowl viewing was 114.4 million for the Seattle-New England game in 2015.

The NFL’s viewership has been down this season, and so has television watching in general. The decline came despite a thrilling game that was competitive from beginning to end.

Meanwhile, the post-game episode of “This is Us” was seen by 27 million people, the most-watched entertainment program after the Super Bowl in six years.

