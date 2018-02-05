CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a probation officer in North Texas who extorted cash from Spanish-speaking immigrants after threatening deportation must serve three years in federal prison.

Officials say 35-year-old David Delgado of Dallas was sentenced Thursday and ordered to repay $2,900. The ex-Dallas County Community Supervision and Corrections officer pleaded guilty to use of interstate facility to commit travel act.

Authorities say Delgado in 2016 supervised someone with no legal U.S. status who was on probation for an unspecified offense. The victim’s name wasn’t released.

Records show Delgado, who used a cellphone to arrange a meeting at a Dallas restaurant, demanded $1,600 more in fees plus additional community service “to help keep immigration officials away.” The victim had receipts proving compliance, but paid anyway.

Delgado also received $1,300 from three other immigrants.

  Adrienne McGuire (@AdrienneMcGuire) says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Talk about irony. A probation officer behaving illegally. Such a shame. I feel badly for the people he scammed.

