CBS 11(credit: KTVT/KTXA) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones […]
TXA 21(credit: KTVT/KTXA) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: KTVT/KTXA) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA […]
KRLD(credit: KTVT/KTXA) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: KTVT/KTXA) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in […]
Filed Under:Death, Flu, Hands, illness, sick, Tarrant County Chief Epidemiologist Russell Jones

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A century has passed since the Spanish Flu Pandemic killed off 3 to 5 percent of the world’s population (according to some estimates) when it hit in 1918.

Tarrant County Chief Epidemiologist Russell Jones spoke to CBS11 about the deadly virus that still has links to the Flu we are fighting now.

Jones said “The H3N2 has genetic components, and the current H1N1 has genetic components that go all the way back to 1918. They are all related to the mother of all pandemics.”

He went on to describe the Spanish Flu’s deadly path saying, “Fifty to 100 million worldwide. About 670,000 here in the United States. That was more than the four years of World War I. That was more than what we saw in the civil war.”

sick kid 89404959 Prevent Flu: Wash Your Hands, Avoid Public Places

A mother holds her sick daughter in the waiting room of a health clinic. (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

Today, Jones says there’s modern medicine and new tracking technology to help fight off the flu, but the practice of closing public spaces to prevent further spread started in 1918 and clearly still prevails today.

“Communities here in Texas — churches canceled services, schools were closed people tried to stay home and away from others,” says Jones about the way public places shut down in 1918.

He said even with modern advancements in the fight against the flu the one thing that has helped the virus remain prolific is human nature.

Jones added, “Our hands are made to manipulate things and touch our face and that’s a hard habit to break because we have been doing it for millions of years.”

That’s why he says washing hands regularly and wiping off surfaces is still a very effective way to combat the flu.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch