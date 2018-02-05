CBS 11A student sent this picture to his parents from inside Ryan High School. (credit: CW Vance) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network […]
By MaryAnn Martinez
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBS11) – A North Texas high school football powerhouse finds itself under review and its coach on administrative leave.

Monday night, the Carroll Independent School District met behind closed doors for four hours to discuss the future of the football program.

Coach Hal Wasson has been on administrative leave since last month, even though no public accusations or allegations have been made against him.

screen shot 2018 01 24 at 4 09 37 pm Discussion To Determine Southlake Carroll Coachs Fate Ongoing

Southlake Carroll head football coach Hal Wasson (CBS11 Sports)

The Southlake Carroll Dragons are a force in Texas football. The Dragons have eight state championships, tied for the most in Texas. The legacy was built before Coach Hal Wasson took the reins 11 years ago.

“This whole town was built on football,” said former Dragons player Matt McDavid. “If a town is so big on football, and they’re not winning like they used to, maybe it’s time to get a new coach.”

McDavid played under Wasson in 2007 and 2008. He says Wasson didn’t even know his name.

The father of a current running back paints a different picture.

“Coach Wasson has been huge in my son’s life, just from the standpoint of being a fatherly figure, a mentor, a role model and pulling the best out of him…not just being good with Xs and Os,” said Danny McDaniel.

Last year, Wasson lead the Dragons to the Class 6-A Division Two state quarterfinals. Last month, Carroll Independent School District announced it’s conducting an administrative review of the football program, including a closer look at the operations of the football program to ensure it’s aligned with U.I.L. rules.

The district didn’t take any action at tonight’s meeting, but is working on a report that will be turned over to U.I.L.

Coach Wasson’s lawyer isays Wasson is fully cooperating with the investigation and welcomes it. He says Wasson expects to be on the sidelines in the fall.

