SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southlake Carroll High School football coach and his staff will be a topic of discussion tonight.
Last month coach Hal Wasson was placed on paid administrative leave while the Carroll Independent School District conducted an administrative review focused on several aspects of the Dragon football program.
The school district has said it is taking a closer look at the operations of the football program to ensure it’s aligned with the school’s core values and University Interscholastic League (UIL) rules and regulations.
There are several items on the school board meeting agenda this evening — including deliberating the “employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee” and discussing the “duties and responsibilities of high school football program coaching staff, including head football coach.”
Wasson has been at Southlake Carroll for the past 11 seasons, leading the Dragons to the Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals last year.
The lawyer representing Coach Wasson said his client is fully cooperating with the investigation and not only welcomes it but is looking forward to defending himself and the program. Sources tell CBS 11 News that Wasson’s attorney had lengthy meetings with Carroll ISD representatives last week.
The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Carroll ISD administration center at 2400 N. Carroll Avenue.