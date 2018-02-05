CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NEW YORK (AP) – It’s Super Bowl ad time again. Advertisers of all stripes competed for the attention of the 111 million viewers who tuned in. The goal is to be the most-talked about ad over the water cooler — or Slack chatroom — come Monday morning.

From Steven Tyler de-aging for Kia to Amazon’s imagining of different voices for Alexa, here are 10 ads that are likely to be talked about. And if you weren’t interested in tuning it to watch the big game on Sunday, you can watch all of these ads now online.

Amazon

The internet giant’s founder, Jeff Bezos, stars in this 90-second comedic ad showing different celebrities including chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Rebel Wilson, singer Cardi B and actor Anthony Hopkins subbing in for the voice of Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa.

Budweiser

Anheuser-Busch dispenses with its usual Clydesdales and puppies and instead goes with a 60-second ad that depicts, to the tune of “Stand By Me,” the company’s program to provide water to areas in need.

Bud Light

The beer brand’s recent ads have centered on a “Game of Thrones”-like universe that uses the meaningless-but-catchy phrase “Dilly Dilly.” Now, in a 60-second ad that ran in the second quarter, the brand introduces the “Bud Knight,” a heroic character who is ambivalent about helping out in a battle.

Coca-Cola

The soda maker strives to include everyone in its 60-second ad: people of different ethnicities, someone in a wheelchair and a person who uses the they/them pronoun are all shot at various locations in Mexico clutching or drinking different varieties of Coke.

Doritos & Mountain Dew

The two Pepsico brands have linked spots that show a lip-sync battle between Peter Dinklage, who lip syncs a Busta Rhymes song as a representative for Doritos Blaze, and Morgan Freeman, who lip syncs a song by Missy Elliott for Mountain Dew Ice.

Febreze

Procter & Gamble’s air freshener tackles toilet humor with a 30-second ad that aired in the second quarter. It purports to be a documentary about Dave, whose “bleep don’t stink.” The kicker: Since your Super Bowl party guests are a bunch of not-Daves, you might want to take other precautions against bathroom odor.

Kia

The automaker has enlisted Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler (who last popped up in a Skittles Super Bowl ad two years ago) to promote its Stinger sports car. In the ad, he drives backward so fast that he gets younger thanks to computer-generated magic. In a nod to advertising tropes, the ad also contains a subliminal message if you watch it backward; Kia helpfully provides this version online.

Michelob Ultra

The Anheuser-Busch light beer brand had 30-second ads in the second and fourth quarters starring Chris Pratt. In one he runs and does yoga while singing along to “I Like Beer,” a remake of a country song from the 1970s.

Pepsi

The soda maker calls back to its past Super Bowl advertising efforts with Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Celtics basketball player Kyrie Irving and Cindy Crawford in a 30-second ad that aired right before the Justin Timberlake halftime show.

WeatherTech

The maker of car floor mats shows footage of its new factory being built in a 30-second ad from the first half of the game. On-screen text reads: “At WeatherTech, we built our new factory right here in America. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be?” It’s the fifth consecutive year WeatherTech has advertised during the Super Bowl that all of its operations are in the United States.

Others Worth Watching

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Avocados From Mexico

“Castle Rock”

“The Cloverfield Paradox”

E*Trade

Groupon

Hyundai

“Jack Ryan”

Jeep

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

M&M’s

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

NFL

Pringles

“A Quiet Place”

Ram

Rocket Mortgage

“Skyscraper”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Sprint

Squarespace

Stella Artois

T-Mobile

Tide

Tourism Australia

Toyota

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

