ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase that began in Fort Worth ended in Ellis County around 5:40 p.m. Monday.
Police chased a suspected robber, Zachary Medina, 31, in a dark SUV down I-30 eastbound, then I-35E southbound before the suspect’s tire blew out.
The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen around 8:00 Monday morning by a family member, Fort Worth Police said.
Medina got out and tried to run away but police had him on the ground within seconds.
Police said Medina failed to yield during an attempted stop and the pursuit began around I-20 and Crowley Rd.
Medina shows to have an outstanding warrant for parole violation for possession of controlled substance 1-4 grams of methamphetamine.