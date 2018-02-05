CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The world got its first look at the newest “Star Wars” movie during the Super Bowl on Sunday night. That one-minute commercial for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” promised an extended look to come. That full-length teaser trailer is now online.

The upcoming movie follows the adventures of a younger Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, in the years before he met up with Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Tatooine cantina. It features appearances by Solo’s sidekick Chewbacca and a young Lando Calrissian, here played by Donald Glover of “Community” and Childish Gambino fame.

Of course, Harrison Ford played Solo in the previous “Star Wars” movies. Billy Dee Williams played Calrissian.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.

The movie has faced some behind-the-scenes turmoil. The directing team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were originally brought on helm the film, but they were dropped by studio executives late in the process. Ron Howard was called in to replace the team as director. It has been unclear how much of the film was changed after the director swap.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is set to be released on May 25, just in time for Memorial Day.

