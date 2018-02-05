DENTON (1080 KRLD) – A body was found in a Denton recycling plant this afternoon.
It was found at the plant off South Mayhill Road east of 288.
Denton Police Officer Shane Kizer with police says a worker was making a drop off at the recycling building and, “When he went back to check the back of the truck, he noticed there was a body part that was sticking out of the trash that was piled up in there.”
Police say the body appears to be that of an older man.
As far as how long he had been there or how he died, Kizer says it could take some to figure that out.
