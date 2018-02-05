CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
UPDATED: February 5, 2018  9:15 PM
Filed Under:Flu, Heather Holland, Local TV, Sickness, Weatherford, Weatherford ISD

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An official with the Weatherford Independent School District confirmed on Monday that one of their teachers died over the weekend of what is believed to have been complications from the flu. Heather Holland was a second-grade teacher at Ikard Elementary School.

Holland died on Sunday. The official cause of death has not been released.

On the school’s website, a note from Holland says, “We have been learning a lot. I am really enjoying my kiddos.”

Former Holland student Mary Grace Foster, 16, explained the impact Holland had on her..

“She saw I was kind of a shy, scared kid… I acted out a little bit,” said Foster.

Foster says she struggled in Holland’s second grade class.

“I would describe Mrs. Holland as someone who really tried hard with me, through everything. All my issues, all my episodes,” said Foster.

“You think it’s just going to be someone who’s elderly with a secondary issue… not someone who was young and healthy and vibrant,” said Mary Grace’s mother, Lindsay.

Holland inspired many students over the years.

“I am certain it wasn’t just my child. She was ‘that’ kind of teacher. She just had a heart for teaching and a heart for students. She truly cared about the kids she came in contact with… education was her calling,” said Lindsay Foster.

heather holland Weatherford ISD Mourns Teacher Who Died From Flu Complications

(credit: Weatherford Independent School District)

“As you might expect, today is a difficult day at that campus,” Charlotte LaGrone of the Weatherford ISD stated Monday. “We are working our processes to care for students, parents and staff.” Counselors will be available at the school through the entire week to help people cope with the loss.

LaGrone added that custodians have been deep-cleaning the district’s schools since December in order to protect students and staff members from this particularly nasty flu season. Ikard Elementary School was last cleaned on Friday. The school district used Holland’s death as a chance to remind everyone about keeping healthy habits.

  • Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
  • Cough and sneeze into your inner elbow or upper sleeve.
  • Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Wash your hands often, with soap and water.
  • Don’t share cups, water bottles or eating utensils.

*** FLU GUIDE ***

  1. Debbie Matney says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Can anyone verify that she went to get the prescribed Tamiflu, it cost $160, possibly due to an issue with teachers’ health insurance, it was too expensive, and her husband ended up getting it later – possibly contributing to her death?

