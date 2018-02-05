CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA - MAY 10: Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms convenience store May 10, 2004 in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. The winner of the May 8th $213 million dollar Powerball jackpot has yet to come forward. For selling the winning ticket, the Cumberland Farms store will receive $400,000. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)File photo of lottery tickets. (credit: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A woman who says she has the lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire that matched all six numbers for a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.

“Jane Doe” filed a complaint last week in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing. She contacted a lawyer and learned that if she had written the name of a trust, instead, she could’ve shielded her identity.

The New Hampshire resident says she made a “huge mistake.” She hasn’t turned in the ticket yet.

State Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre says after consulting with the state attorney general’s office, lottery officials have been advised to proceed in accordance with state law.

A hearing’s scheduled for February 21.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. Katy Crenshaw says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I really don’t understand why lottery winners can’t remain anonymous if anything for safety and legal reasons. I know the second someone knows you’re a lottery winner they want to sue, rob, or possibly kidnap you. I work in a profession were suing people is common. If they knew I won the lottery I am sure they would think of some reason to file a lawsuit.

