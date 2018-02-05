LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm Police have arrested the wife of a man who died as a result of injuries sustained on January 28 during what police say was a domestic dispute.
Shania Craven, 25, is charged with murder in connection with the death of her husband, Christopher Singh, 31.
Singh died as a result of injuries sustained on Jan. 28 which investigators attribute to Craven during a domestic dispute.
Craven is in the Denton County Jail with bond set at $200,000.
Detectives are in the process of preparing the case for presentation to the Denton County District Attorney.