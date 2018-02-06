*High Yesterday: 47; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 0.85”; Deficit: 1.68”*
*Winter Weather Advisory 3pm-Midnight: Montague, Cook, Grayson, Jack and Wise Counties.*
- Good chance of welcome rain today. Staying cold.
- Afternoon freezing rain in advisory area (N. and W. of DFW)
- Potential for freezing rain north of I-20 late tonight-sunrise Wed.
- Bridges and overpasses need to be watched from midnight to 9am Wed.
- Warming Thursday-Saturday. Colder Sunday.
- Watching late Saturday-Monday for possible ice…WAAAAY too early to make this call, but something to keep an eye on.
- Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 37
Today: Cloudy and cold. 80% chance of rain. High: Near 40, falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Wind: North 10 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. 60% chance of rain, changing to freezing rain after 10pm. Ending by daybreak. (Bridges and overpasses may be slick north of I-20). Low: 26-30. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: A slow decrease in clouds. Warmer. High: Upper 40s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Increasing clouds and a bit warmer. High: Low 60s.
Saturday: Chance of showers. High: Upper 50s.
Sunday: Cloudy, windy and colder. Chance of rain. High: 30s.