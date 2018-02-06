CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
WINTER WEATHER RETURNINGCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Cold, dfw, Freezing rain, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, Texas, Winter, Winter Weather Advisory

*High Yesterday: 47; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 0.85”; Deficit: 1.68”*

*Winter Weather Advisory 3pm-Midnight: Montague, Cook, Grayson, Jack and Wise Counties.*

848 Afternoon Freezing Rain Advisory Across North Texas

  • Good chance of welcome rain today. Staying cold.
  • Afternoon freezing rain in advisory area (N. and W. of DFW)
  • Potential for freezing rain north of I-20 late tonight-sunrise Wed.
  • Bridges and overpasses need to be watched from midnight to 9am Wed.
  • Warming Thursday-Saturday. Colder Sunday.
  • Watching late Saturday-Monday for possible ice…WAAAAY too early to make this call, but something to keep an eye on.
  • Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 37

Today: Cloudy and cold. 80% chance of rain. High: Near 40, falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Wind: North 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. 60% chance of rain, changing to freezing rain after 10pm. Ending by daybreak. (Bridges and overpasses may be slick north of I-20). Low: 26-30. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: A slow decrease in clouds. Warmer. High: Upper 40s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: Mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds and a bit warmer. High: Low 60s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, windy and colder. Chance of rain. High: 30s.

