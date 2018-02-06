CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER: Current Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:Andrew White, Democrats, gubernatorial candidates, Jeffrey Payne, Local TV, Lupe Valdez

HURST, Texas (CBS11) – Most of the Democrats vying to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott painted their vision for the Lone Star State during a forum hosted by the Mid-Cities Democrats Tuesday night.

Six of the nine candidates hoping to win the primary spoke to more than 100 people at the UAW Hall in Hurst.

screen shot 2018 02 06 at 9 39 52 pm Democrats Hoping To Unseat Governor Abbott Share Visions

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidates (Jack Fink – CBS11)

Political analysts say the Democrats face an uphill battle against Abbott, a popular Governor who has a $43 million campaign war chest.

Among those who attended, Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Houston businessman Andrew White, whose father Mark was Governor.

Both are considered the two front-runners.

Dallas businessman Jeffrey Payne, who has traveled 23,000 miles across Texas campaigning since October, also addressed the crowd.

The three agree the state needs to spend more on public education, expanding Medicaid, and womens’ rights, but sought to differentiate themselves.

Regarding Governor Abbott and state Republicans, White said, “All come from the same school of government, a la Donald Trump, which means they’re focused on extremists and on the fringe, and they forget the rest of us.”

Payne said he’s stepping up. “I want to step out of my box and represent you. It’s now time to step up. I’m not running against Abbott and I’m sure as hell not running against Trump, I’m running for you.”

Valdez said her experience counts. “I know what is is to delegate and work with budgets. I was elected and re-elected four times. I know what it is to run a campaign.”

Jeremy Smith says he liked Valdez and Payne. “They were unapologetically sincere about their views. They didn’t waffle one way or the other.”

Pamela Young, an independent hasn’t made up her mind, but says she likes Andrew White. “The things he said really resonated with me. I felt his genuineness.”

White loaned his campaign $1 million and raised nearly $140,000 last month.

Valdez raised about $48,000 last month, which includes a $5,000 loan to her campaign.

She says this race will be won by the grassroots.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch