MIDLOTHIAN (1080 KRLD) – Back in 2006, Iris Candelaria’s one-year-old Maltese ‘Bebe’ went missing out of her backyard.
Candelaria searched for her precious Bebe for three years, however, despite the fact that he was microchipped, she was never able to find him.
Flash forward 12 years and Candelaria was miraculously reunited with Bebe in Midlothian.
The reunion started when she receieved a Facebook message from a vet clinic in Midlothian asking if she had ever owned a Maltese mix.
In shock, Candelaria couldn’t believe they had finally located Bebe after all these years.
“It was him. He’s alive. I broke down crying after they informed me he had been mistreated and was in bad condition after being rescued from horrible living conditions. They sent me a pic and I immediately knew it was him,” Candelaria wrote on her Facebook page.
Candelaria spoke with KRLD’s Melissa Harrison on Tuesday about the happy reunion and how it all unfolded. Listen to the audio above.