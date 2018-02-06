CBS 11photo credits: EacapeRoomDFW.com 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
Filed Under:Football, Foxborough Police Department, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, Rob Gronkowski, robbery, Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker confirmed Tuesday morning that his department is investigating a burglary at Gronkowski’s home.

He said officers responded to the home just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Baker said “out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski’s privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation we’re not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen and whether any suspects exist.”

But in a recording of call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says “multiple safes and possibly guns” were taken.

Gronkowski had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

