DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Using the momentum created recently by the #MeToo movement a group known as TRUTH & DARING is putting on an event to empower victims of sexual misconduct in North Texas.
The group is hosting an open mic event on Tuesday night beginning at 7 p.m. at Checkered Past Winery where participants will register on a speaker list then take the stage to speak about their experience with sexual misconduct.
Tami Stowe of TRUTH & DARING says she is expecting a packed house, adding, “Locally here in the Dallas-area there have been women who have come out to share their story. To take this stage tonight is a brave step forward.”
R. Jane Hardin is one of the participants planning on telling her story and she is encouraging others to do the same.
“You will find it to be extremely cleansing and you can actually end up feeling empowered about something that you did not feel empowered about before,” says Hardin about the support victims of sexual misconduct share with one another.
Event organizers say it will be a safe place to tell their stories and they hope the conversation will continue, eventually leading to change.