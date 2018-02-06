CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Home Depot is getting ready for the busy spring season by hiring 1,900 new workers in the DFW area. Those who are interested in the positions can either apply online or attend one of the company’s hiring events this month at seven area stores.

Applications are being accepted now. Both permanent part-time and seasonal positions are available at the company’s stores and its distribution center in Irving. The positions vary from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment. The listings are perfect for college students, retirees and veterans.

To apply online, visit careers.homedepot.com and click on the ‘Learn More’ button. There, enter your city and click on ‘Search Jobs’ for a listing of available positions near you. Job seekers can also text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link directly to the list of nearby jobs.

The company is also hosting hiring events on Thursday, February 8 and Thursday, February 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at seven North Texas stores. Even candidates who plan on attending one of these hiring events are encouraged to first apply for a position online.

The following stores will be holding hiring events:

  • Dallas: 5955 Alpha Road
  • Dallas: 1601 South Malcolm X Boulevard, Suite 201
  • Dallas: 7330 South Westmoreland Road, Suite 200
  • Garland: 217 North 10th Street
  • Grand Prairie: 801 South SH 161, 5th Floor
  • Irving: 2520 West Irving Boulevard, Suite 100
  • Mesquite: 2110 North Galloway Avenue, Suite 116
