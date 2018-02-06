The threat of winter weather has some area school districts changing plans this evening. Here is a list we have compiled so far.

Alvarado ISD – All Alvarado High School soccer games scheduled for tonight have been cancelled due to the weather forecasted for this evening. The boys district game against Waxahachie Life has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. The girls game against Kemp has not been rescheduled.

Arlington ISD – Due to weather concerns, all AHS Colt Soccer games tonight have been postponed until tomorrow. Same times. No practice for any teams after school. Workout tomorrow morning in class.

Azle Women’s Soccer – The soccer games tonight at Chisolm Trail have been moved to tomorrow night. Same time and place.

Burleson ISD – BISD Soccer matches scheduled for Tues, Feb 6, have been moved to Wed, Feb 7, due to weather concerns.

Cleburne ISD – Due to anticipated inclement weather, CHS soccer games have been moved to Wednesday. Boys Varsity at Cleburne 7:45 PM; Girls Varsity 6 PM at Arlington-Seguin. Today’s Jackets baseball games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, due to the possibility of inclement weather. The games will be played at their originally scheduled times–Varsity at The Depot and JV at Stephenville.

Duncanville ISD – Due to inclement weather all soccer and softball games scheduled for today have been moved to tomorrow. Tonight’s JV/V scrimmages vs Mansfield Summit have been MOVED due to the weather to TOMORROW still here at Dville, JV- 5:15 and Varsity 7:00

Everman ISD – Soccer has now been changed to Wednesday, February 7th @ Granbury time is TBA

Flower Mound ISD – All 3 games against @hawksboysoccer have been CANCELED tonight due to weather. They have been rescheduled for TOMORROW, Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Times are the same.

Granbury ISD – GHS athletic changes for tonight (Tues., Feb. 6): Softball scrimmages are rescheduled for Thurs., Feb. 8 at Saginaw Boswell – Soccer vs. Everman times moved up – varsity girls at 5pm, varsity boys at 7pm, JV Gokd boys cancelled

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD – Today’s GHS Baseball scrimmages have been rescheduled to Wednesday afternoon due to weather.

Greenville Athletics –BOYS SOCCER @ HALLSVILLE GAME POSTPONED TONIGHT. Game will be played tomorrow at 6:00pm. Varsity only.

Lewisville ISD – Due to inclement weather, all soccer games scheduled tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 6) at LISD facilities have been postponed until tomorrow (Wednesday, Feb. 7).

Princeton ISD – The PHS JV black baseball scrimmage vs. Melissa will be canceled today because of unfavorable weather conditions.

Red Oak ISD – Due to inclement weather, all girls and boys soccer games that were scheduled for tonight will be played tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7 at Red Oak against Lancaster. The girls game will begin at 6pm and the boys game will begin at 7:30pm. #GoHawks

Royse City ISD – Cancelling boys and girls soccer games today — both JV and Varsity were scheduled to play Wylie East

Scurry Rosser ISD @ScurryRosser1 – There will be NO Middle School Track Practice Today. Track kids will be released to go home at 3:26pm.

Terrell ISD @TerrellISD – Athletic schedule update: Tonight’s softball scrimmage with Irving MacArthur has been cancelled due to weather.

Tolar Softball – Due to Inclement Weather tonight’s scrimmage Glen Rose has been moved to Friday

White Settlement ISD – Tonight’s soccer games against Boswell have been cancelled. The girls will play tomorrow evening at 6 p.m., varsity only, at Boswell High School. The boys will play, varsity only, at home at 6 p.m. @BrewerHSSoccer

Wylie ISD @WylieISD – All WHS and WEHS soccer games set for tonight, Feb. 6, have been postponed. They will played tomorrow, at scheduled time/location.