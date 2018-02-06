CBS 11photo credits: EacapeRoomDFW.com 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
TXA 21photo credits: EacapeRoomDFW.com 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays […]
MeTV TXA 21.2photo credits: EacapeRoomDFW.com KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV […]
KRLDphoto credits: EacapeRoomDFW.com OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio […]
105.3 The Fanphoto credits: EacapeRoomDFW.com Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station […]
WINTER WEATHER RETURNINGCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Australia, Basketball, Dallas Wings, Liz Cambage, Local TV, olympics, WNBA

ARLINGTON (AP) – Australian center Liz Cambage signed a multiyear contract with the Dallas Wings on Monday, returning to the WNBA organization that drafted her second overall seven years ago.

Wings president Greg Bibb called the 6-foot-8 Cambage “one of the best players in the world.”

Cambage was 19 when the Tulsa Shock drafted her No. 2 overall in 2011. She averaged 13.3 points with 6.1 rebounds over the 2011 and 2013 seasons before heading to China and Australia. The Shock moved to Texas three years ago and became the Wings.

A two-time Olympian for Australia, she became the first woman to dunk in an Olympic game in 2012. The 26-year-old Cambage finished as the top scorer in the Australian WNBL this season, averaging 23.1 points and 10.5 rebounds.

She’ll play for coach Fred Williams, who is entering his third season with the Wings. He calls her a “triple-threat player” who can shoot, pass and defend.

Dallas assistant coach Erin Phillips is a former Wings player and former teammate of Cambage on the Australian national team.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch