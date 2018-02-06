CBS 11photo credits: EacapeRoomDFW.com 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
(credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A man is accused of causing massive flooding at a South Carolina strip club through the destruction of a toilet.

News outlets report a Myrtle Beach incident report says police were called to the Treasure Club early Monday after 20-year-old Pedro Alberto Bernar-Santiago was seen “kicking down the top of the toilet that holds all the plumbing.”

The report says the assault on the porcelain throne destroyed the $1,000 toilet and $3,000 worth of carpeting, as the water seeped into the main lobby of the club.

Bernar-Santiago fled the scene, and was later arrested behind a storage facility. He’s charged with malicious injury and public intoxication. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

There’s no indication on the club’s website or social media accounts that the damage has shuttered service.

