McALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In case folks in McAllen weren’t feeling hyped about the mayor’s State of the City address, Mayor Jim Darling made sure at least his entrance would be memorable.
He repelled down onto the stage from the ceiling.
He hit the ground just fine decked out in safety gear.
Take a look!
No word on if his annual address topped the mayor’s entrance.
According to the Mayor’s Facebook page, the theme of this year’s address was “McAllen: Safe and Sound.”
He said it was to recognize that it takes very special people to make the choice to protect and serve.
According to Statesman.com, Darling later thanked city fire and police departments for assisting him in the rappelling.