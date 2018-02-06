GARLAND (1080 KRLD) – City leaders in Garland are considering making the town “smoke free.”
Garland is one of the few cities that still allows smoking in bars and restaurants in North Texas. City Council Member Scott Le May says they had a committee study the smoking issue last year, and they came up with a recommendation.
“We started by trying to figure out how far away from a door, to really getting it down to really model and match what all of our sister cities int eh area do” said Le May.
The proposal to eliminate smoking in bars and restaurants in Garland is still just a draft ordinance.
The Mayor says they’ll hold two public hearings to get feedback before voting on the issue.